ROB 8th grade boys rally to beat Massie by 6

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 34-28 Monday.

Coach Mike Brown said his young Hurricane got off to a slow start, trailing 21-10 at halftime.

“We switched to a full-court man press, holding them to two points in the third quarter,” h8e said.

The Borror squad tallied 13 points in the third to tie the game at 23-23 going to the fourth quarter. Jessie Keith scored 10 of his 12 points in the third.

In the final quarter, five Hurricane players scored as WHS pulled out to a six-point win. “The guys showed some toughness battling back in this one,” said Brown.

Keith led Wilmington while Stevie Adams scored eight. Cam Griffith and Chase Fickert had six points each. Michael Noszka had two points.

For Clinton-Massie, Brady Dillion and Tyler Owens had 10 points each. Zander Mills followed with three points while Nolan Phipps and Eli Ruther scored two points each. Tristan Trampler had a fourth quarter free throw.