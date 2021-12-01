BHS boys, girls sweep Rockets at Batavia Bowl

BATAVIA — It was a clean sweep Wednesday for the Blanchester High School bowling teams against Clermont Northeastern at Batavia Bowl.

For the boys, Blanchester was a 2406 to 1747 winner and remain unbeaten at 3-0.

Bryan Brewer was the leader for the Wildcats with a 430 series. Ryan Brewer had 46.

Braxton McFaddin totaled 385 and Jacob Shelton had a 308 series. Single games were bowled by Brett Bandow 115 and Dakota Abney 104.

The girls bowling team defeated CNE 1322 to 1025 and improved to 1-2 on the year.

Kayla Lanham led Blanchester with a two-game total of 248. Katelyn Toles had 244 while Maddie Pembleton and Emily Wilson finished with 239 series.