WHS girls win big; boys win close one

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School bowling team defeated Western Brown in very different ways Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes in SBAAC American Division competition.

The Lady Hurricane won easily 2158 to 1733 while the WHS boys won by just 17 pins, 2828 to 2811.

The Wilmington girls were led by Kylie Fisher’s 364 series.

Jayden Tackett was the high scorer for Wilmington’s boys, bowling games of 208 and 221 for a 429 series. Isaac Pletcher had a 420 series.

Wilmington led 79 pins after two team games. WHS opened with a 1086 as all five bowlers had 205 or better.

But the Broncos won the baker games by 62 pins to make it a close outcome.

SUMMARY

December 1, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

WHS 735, 799 bakers 160, 112, 173, 179 (2158)

WB 614, 641 bakers 134, 129, 121, 114 (1733)

Wilmington: Haylee Wright 134, 160; Kala Hatfield 125, 136; Lexus Reiley 138, 172; Tori Piatt 160, 145; Kylie Fisher 178, 186

Western Brown: Jordan 100, 104; Bella 88, 99; Janie 172, 135; Grace 136, 124; Lily 118, 179

–

Boys Results

WHS 1086, 954 bakers 201, 216, 176, 195 (2828)

WB 978, 983 bakers 185, 234, 236, 195 (2811)

Wilmington: Jayden Tackett 208, 221; Isaac Pletcher 223, 197; Lucas Neff 220, 178; Hunter Gallion 205, 190; Dominick Walters 230, 168

Western Brown Franklin Rose 199, 217; Dane Tomlin 138, 154; Connor Iaroli 182, 222; Nathan Fisher 266, 176; Parker Launders 193, 214