Wilmington High School senior Brayden Smith plans to attend and wrestle at Wilmington College next season. In the photo, from left to right, seated, Alex Smith, Nikki Smith, Brayden Smith, Sam Smith; back row, WHS wrestling head coach Kelly Tolliver and assistant coach Isaac Bray. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_WR_bsmith2wc.jpg Wilmington High School senior Brayden Smith plans to attend and wrestle at Wilmington College next season. In the photo, from left to right, seated, Alex Smith, Nikki Smith, Brayden Smith, Sam Smith; back row, WHS wrestling head coach Kelly Tolliver and assistant coach Isaac Bray. Submitted Photo