EC girls overwhelm Georgetown 74-28

LEES CREEK — East Clinton overwhelmed Georgetown Thursday night 74-28 in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the EC gym.

East Clinton led handily at all quarter stops, 29-2 after one, 48-4 at the half and 66-16 after three periods.

The Astros go to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the National Division.

“All 10 varsity players scored,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. “It was a total team effort. Everybody played well.”

Becky Roblero-Solis led Georgetown with 12 points.

Kelsi Lilly led East Clinton with 18 points while Libby Evanshine had 16 points for the Astros. Evanshine played only in the first and third quarters.

Jozie Jones had eight points for the Astros while Jayden Murphy and Kami Whiteaker scored seven points each.

Jordan Collom had five, Lauren Stonewell four, Lauren Runyon four, Megan Tong three and Megan Hadley two.