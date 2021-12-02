WHS girls, CM boys win openers in the pool

The Wilmington girls swim team started its 2021-22 campaign with a tri-meet victory over Middletown and Clinton-Massie at the Wilmington College natatorium.

Wilmington scored 146.50 points to Middletown’s 61 and Massie’s 39.50.

On the boys side, Clinton-Massie started its season off with a victory over Middletown and Wilmington. Massie tallied 101 points to Middletown’s 46 and Wilmington’s 16.

Wilmington event winners include Adriana Benitez in the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 butterfly, Vanessa Calderone in the 200 individual medley, Bailey Moyer in the 50 and 100 free, Ella Neuenschwander in the 400 free; the 200 free relay team of Benitez, Sydney Totten, Chloe Sutton and Moyer; Hannah Scott in the 100 backstroke, Sutton in the 100 breaststroke; and the 400 free relay team of Calderone, Totten, Neuenschwander and Moyer.

Clinton-Massie event winners include the 200-meter medley relay team of Ben Smith, Blaine Testa, Nathaniel Patrick and Bryce Hensley; Hensley in the 100 and 200 free, Colton Myers in the 50 and 400 free; the 200 free relay team of Smith, Patrick, Jacopo Rosa and Hensley; and Smith in the 100 back.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_LOGO_swimming.jpg