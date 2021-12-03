Astros rally on Runyon three-pointer, 50-48

MANCHESTER – Landon Runyon’s three-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in the game propelled East Clinton to a 50-48 come-from-behind victory at Manchester Friday.

“After a loose ball we get a timeout and the ball on our baseline. We ran a play to get Matej (Jostak) the ball on a back screen to the block and they did a good job of covering him,” EC head coach Phil Shori said. “Dalton McClure set a great down screen for Landon. We got a clean pass and Landon buried it.”

Runyon led the Astros with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Jostak and Jared Smith joined Runyon in double-figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Astros, now 2-0, trailed 12-11 after a quarter, 27-22 at the intermission and 39-35 heading into the final period.

“We were down most of the game but our guys did a great job of keeping their composure,” Shori said. ”We defended extremely well all night. There were a series of runs for us and for them. Guys like Landon and Jared did a good job leading us during the comeback. We played in so many tight games last year that I feel like it’s just another game for them. Our guys understand that winning games will be fights more times than not, and I’ll bet on my boys every single night. I’m proud of them as always.”

EC returns to action this evening (Dec. 4) at home versus Adena.

SUMMARY

December 3, 2021

@Manchester High School

East Clinton 50 Manchester 48

EC – 11 11 13 15 – 50

MHS – 12 15 12 9 – 48

EC (50) – Curtis 0-0-0, McClure 1-0-2, Smith 6-2-14, Runyon 4-4-16, Jostak 5-4-15, Arnold 1-0-3, Bean 0-0-0. Total 17-10-50. 3-point goals: 6 (Runyon 4, Jostak, Arnold). FTM-FTA 10-16, 63 percent.

MHS (48) – McDonald 6-1-17, Young, 3-0-6, Bell, 2-1-5, Scott 5-0-10, Wikoff 2-0-4, Z. White 0-1-1, Horner 1-0-3, Lucas 1-0-2. Total 20-3-48. 3-point goals: 5 (McDonald 4, Horner). FTM-FTA 3-8, 25 percent.

