GEORGETOWN — They were SBAAC National Division co-champs last season but this time around Georgetown took an early leg up in the standings with a 75-42 win over Blanchester Friday night.

The National Division loss leaves the Wildcats at 0-3 on the year.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 11 points. Gabe McVey scored nine points and Andrew Osborne had eight points.

Blanchester is back in action next Friday night at Clermont Northeastern.