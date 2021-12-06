WC women track, field 9th at Tiger Open

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team opened the indoor season by finishing ninth at the Tiger Open at Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center Saturday.

Wilmington had three scoring performances in track events and five in field events. The Quakers had two placers in the mile run as Kolby Gluchowski (5:49.17) ran third and Bella Stevens (6:23.49) finished seventh.

Milena Wahl provided the other points for the team on the track, running a time of 11:02.45 in the 3,000-meter run to take fourth.

In field events, Madison Dietz placed in two jumping events, third in the long jump (16-10.5) and fifth in the triple jump (33-4.5). Lexi Grice provided the squad points in both the shot put (seventh, 32-11.75) and weight throw (eighth, 39-2.5). Lily Williford rounded out the evening with a fourth-place mark of 9-0.25 in the pole vault.

The Quakers are scheduled to return to competition at Otterbein’s Snow Globe Open on Jan. 15.