No. 21 BW pulls away from WC women

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team hung with No. 21 Baldwin Wallace University into the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets leaned on their star forward Lily Edwards to earn an 87-59 win Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday.

Baldwin Wallace scored the first eight points of the game, but Wilmington pulled within two (15-13) on four straight points from Kennedy Lewis. An 8-2 run from the Yellow Jackets to end the quarter capped by a Lily Edwards layup gave the visitors a 23-17 lead after 10 minutes.

In the second, Wilmington kept with BW for the first five minutes. A steal and layup from Lewis at the 4:37 mark made the score 30-27. Unfortunately for the hosts, those would be the final points of the half as the Yellow Jackets ended the period on a 12-0 run to take a 42-27 advantage to the locker room.

The Quakers (4-3 overall, 1-1 OAC) didn’t quit, however, as Lewis found Kenzie Campbell for a three-pointer on the first possession of the quarter. Three defensive stops for WC followed, and the offense took advantage as Zahrya Bailey took it to the run for two and hit a three on consecutive possessions. BW head coach Cheri Harrer called timeout with her team up 42-35 and fed the ball to Edwards who scored seven consecutive points. After a Quaker turnover, a Yellow Jacket three all but put the game away.

Both teams shot well from the field and distance as BW made 31-of-59 (52.5 percent) overall and 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) from beyond the three-point arc while Wilmington converted 20-of-44 (45.5 percent) from the field and 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) from three-point distance. Both squads also made over 80 percent of their free throws. The visitors had the edge in rebounding 31-22 and dished out 20 assists.

Edwards led all scorers with 24 points and missed a double-double by a single rebound with nine. Carolyn Wochele added a dozen points off the bench for the Yellow Jackets’ balanced scoring effort.

Wilmington’s starting backcourt duo of Lewis (15 points) and Bailey (12 points) finished in double figures. Haley Cook, though only scoring a single point, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked two shots.