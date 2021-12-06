Mansfield nets 1,000th career point in WC defeat

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Jeffery Mansfield scored the 1,000th point of his Wilmington College career Saturday but the Quakers men’s basketball team was defeated by Baldwin-Wallace 78-66 at Fred Raizk Arena in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Mansfield is the 28th player and first since Chrsitian Jones (2015-18) to score 1,000 career points for the WC men’s basketball program.

Baldwin Wallace missed its first 10 three-point tries, resulting in Wilmington (2-4 overall, 0-1 OAC) building a double-digit lead on a Bilal Sow basket with 7:42 left to play in the first half, 26-16.

An Obed Achirem layup a minute later would give the hosts their largest lead of the game, but the Yellow Jackets hit three three-pointers in the final six minutes and cut the deficit to 35-30 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets scored the first two baskets of the second half and would tie it 39-39, but an 8-2 run capped by a Noah Dado layup at 13:16 to put WC up 47-41. Two BW triples immediately followed, and neither team led by more than five points until under five minutes to play. A Bryce Bird three pulled the hosts within 61-58, but Wilmington was stuck at 58 points for more than three minutes. During that time, BW nailed three triples to extend its lead to 70-58.

A Travis Mitchell layup stopped the run and Mansfield steal and milestone layup followed, forcing a BW timeout with the visitors up 70-62 with 2:27 to play. Another Yellow Jacket three-pointer that followed sealed the win for BW as WC didn’t get within single digits.

BW finished the game 28-of-66 (42.4 percent) from the field including 11-of-32 (34.4 percent) from three-point range after missing its first 10 attempts. Wilmington shot 35.4 percent (23-of-65) from the field and 29.4 percent (5-of-17) from distance. Both teams had 41 rebounds.

Individually, Drew Wennes of BW led all scorers with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Mansfield finished with 18 points for WC to go along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Byrd added a career-high 10 points off the bench.