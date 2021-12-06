Blanchester JV girls drop pair of games

The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team lost two hard-fought games last week, coach Bob Reveal said.

The Ladycats were defeated by Goshen 37-27 on Saturday. Blanchester trailed by nine at halftime then cut the difference to four in the fourth quarter.

“At halftime, we talked about running our half-court sets and how to get open against their defense,” Reveal said. “In the fourth quarter it started to click.”

Reveal said Goshen made its free throws down the stretch to push the lead by back to double digits.

Emily Koch and Kylee Hamm had seven points each while Maddie Gillman and Alayna Davenport scored four points each. Abby Irwin came off the bench with three points and Gracie Roy rounded out the scoring with two. Reveal said Desiree Abbott contributed to the comeback effort with defense and rebounding.

On Thursday, Blanchester was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 29-27. Blanchester trailed 14-9 at halftime. The Ladycats struggled to get their shots to fall on a consistent basis, Reveal said.

Hamm led Blan with nine points while Koch finished with six. Macey Waldron had five points. Irwin and Gillman totaled three points each.