Goshen runs away from BHS girls 63-32

BLANCHESTER — Goshen scored the final eight points of the first quarter and went on to defeat Blanchester 63-32 Saturday in a non-league game at the BHS gym.

Goshen led 9-5 late in the first then scored the final eight points to make it 17-5. Goshen led 37-14 at halftime. It was 52-19 Goshen after three.

Blanchester played without leading scorer Olivia Potts, coach Pete Jackson said.

Kaylee Coyle led the Ladycats with 10 points while Daelyn Staehling tossed in six points. Maddie Tipton and Tori Potts had four points each. Lacie Tedrick totaled three points. Ainsley Whitaker and Destiny Blankenbeckler had two points each.