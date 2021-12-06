EC girls 2nd at Warrior Bowling Classic

MARIEMONT — The East Clinton girls bowling team finished runnersup Sunday in the Warrior Bowling Classic at Madison Bowl.

Two Lady Astros were members of the all-tournament team, Josie Runk and August Morgan.

For the East Clinton boys, Denver Day was top bowler with a 541 series (170, 168, 203).

“They did good for a young team,” coach Dale Wallace said. “I see them going up from here.”

Richard Kempke had 479 (154, 157, 168) while Lukas Runk bowled 453 and Brady Gaddis had 439.

Morgan had a 539 series (153, 177, 209) while Runk finished with 507 (163, 192, 152).

Taylor won the girls tournament.

East Clinton had a season best game of 814 in the team games. They averaged a season-best 172.75 in four baker games.

Tessa Bosier had a 454 series while Leanna Wallace finished with 404 and Natalie Anderson had 303. Wallace had a personal best 156 game.