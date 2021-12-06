Hillsboro takes 2 from Wilmington at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — Kylie Fisher had a 456 two-game series Monday but Hillsboro held off Wilmington in girls bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The WHS boys also were defeated 3073 to 2792.

Fisher had the high series on the day with games of 201 and 254.

Hillsboro’s Taylor Jordan had 203 and 238.

On the boys side, Hillsboro had a single game of 1229 with Zach Ison leading the way with a 289 game. He also had a 265 games for a 554 series. Shawn Rodgers had a 267 game.

For Wilmington, Jayden Tackett had a 257 game en route to a 444 series.

SUMMARY

December 6, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Hillsboro 2527 Wilmington 2392

WHS: 809, 825 bakers 210, 189, 154, 205 (758)

Haylee Wright 168, 139; Kala Hatfield 128, 144; Lexus Reiley 164, 147; Tori Piatt 148, 141; Kylie Fisher 201, 254

HHS: 927, 891 bakers 178, 148, 178, 205 (709)

Bell Perkins 189, Lila Carter 161, 170; Brianna Callahan 193, 170; Maddie Tomko 181, 211; Taylor Jordan 203, 238

–

Boys Results

Hillsboro 3073, Wilmington 2792

WHS: 965, 994 bakers 190, 223, 269, 151 (838)

Jayden Tackett 187, 257; Isaac Pletcher 221; Lucas Neff 193, 18; Hunter Gallion 172, 202; Dominick Walters 192, 208; Sub 159

HHS: 1229, 1057 bakers 189, 198, 198, 202 (787)

Andrew Tomko 207, 183; Shawn Rodgers 267, 203; Blaine Bledsoe 259, 170; Hunter Springer 207, 236; Zach Ison 289, 265