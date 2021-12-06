EC girls win battle of SBAAC unbeatens at RZL

WILMINGTON — In a battle of SBAAC National Division unbeatens, East Clinton defeated Bethel-Tate in girls bowling Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The EC boys also defeated Bethel-Tate 2184 to 1850.

Luka Runk had a personal best 233 game and a personal best 430 series. Richard Kempke had a personal best 231 game and finished with a 387 series.

Denver Day had a 283 series and Austin Alloy finished with a 263 series.

East Clinton had a comfortable lead after two team games then extended the margin he baker games, coach Dale Wallace said.

For the girls, both teams came in to the match with 3-0 league records but only East Clinton remained unblemished with a 1929 to 1840 win.

Coach Joe Davis said his team led by 100 pins midway through the second team game bu the Tigers battled to within 25 pins. East Clinton led by 63 pins after two games.

In the bakers, Bethel-Tate won the first game but East Clinton won the final three and the match by 89 pins.