6-3 Flyers visit Dallas to face SMU

Dayton (6-3) vs. SMU (7-3)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and SMU both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won at home this past Saturday. SMU earned an 84-72 win over Vanderbilt, while Dayton won easily 79-41 over Northern Illinois.

SQUAD LEADERS: The prolific Kendric Davis is averaging 20.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists to lead the way for the Mustangs. Complementing Davis is Marcus Weathers, who is maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Flyers have been led by Toumani Camara, who is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.1 points while giving up 62.9.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flyers. SMU has an assist on 56 of 83 field goals (67.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Dayton has assists on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com