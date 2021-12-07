No. 21 Ohio State squares off against Towson

Towson (6-3) vs. No. 21 Ohio State (6-2)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ohio State hosts Towson in a non-conference matchup. Towson beat Kent State by 15 on Monday. Ohio State has moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Duke and Penn State last week.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler have collectively scored 30 percent of Ohio State’s points this season and 35 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Towson, Cam Holden, Nicolas Timberlake and Antonio Rizzuto have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s total scoring.CLUTCH CAM: Holden has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buckeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Ohio State has 41 assists on 78 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three outings while Towson has assists on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson has attempted more free throws per game than any other CAA team. The Tigers have averaged 22 free throws per game.

