7-1 Xavier looks to grow home win streak

Ball State (3-4) vs. Xavier (7-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Luke Bumbalough and Ball State will take on Colby Jones and Xavier. The junior Bumbalough is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Xavier’s Nate Johnson, Paul Scruggs and Adam Kunkel have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LUKE: Bumbalough has connected on 45.7 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 63 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 55.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Musketeers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Xavier has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Ball State has assists on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State as a collective unit has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.

