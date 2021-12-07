BHS grad Oliver earns 7th regional coach of year honor

Blanchester High School graduate Chris Oliver was named the 2021 American Football Coaches’ Association NAIA Region 1 Coach of the Year.

The honor is the seventh for Oliver, who is in his 12th season at Lindsey Wilson. He is one of seven coaches across all levels of collegiate football to record multiple selections as region coach of the year in their respective regions.

Oliver led the Blue Raiders to a 12-1 record this season, and the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division title. Lindsey Wilson also advanced to the NAIA FCS National Championship semifinal for the third straight season.

In his 11 seasons, Oliver has compiled a 105-34 overall record, including a 64-8 mark over the last six seasons. He has advanced the NAIA Championship Series seven times in his career.

This season, Lindsey Wilson won the program’s fifth divisional title. The Blue Raiders completed the program’s fourth perfect regular season (2017, 2019, 2020).

Lindsey Wilson won a program-best 23 consecutive contests dating back to last season, which was actually this past spring. Oliver guided the Blue Raiders to the program’s first NAIA National Championship during the 2020 season, which concluded this spring.

The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association’s five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.

The regional winners are finalists for National Coach of the Year that will be announced at a later date. Oliver was named last season’s NAIA Coach of the Year.