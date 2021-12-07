EC reserve girls rally to beat Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton reserve girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 33-27 Monday, rallying from a first quarter deficit to post the win.

“This was a team effort that took all eight girls putting together four quarters of basketball,” coach Angie Collom said. “Jayden Murphy and Jozie Jones showed tremendous leadership during the fourth quarter. Nice win after losing a couple close ones.”

Murphy had 11 points while Jones scored six. Their defense, combined with Liz Schiff, Collom said, helped secure the win down the stretch.

Megan Hadley scored five points, Lauren Stonewell had four, Chloe Scott totaled four and Megan Tong tallied three. Collom said Madison Frazer played strong defense while Stonewall, Scott and Frazer dominated the boards in the second half.