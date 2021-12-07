4 Falcons earn 1st team All-Ohio honors

Ohio’s Division IV state football champions had four first-team All-Ohio players, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In Div. V, East Clinton’s Jared Smith was given honorable mention as a punter. The 6-1, 160-pound senior averaged almost 39 yards a kick in 2021.

For the Falcons, in addition to the four first-teamers, Carter Frank, Lane Schulz and Charley Hale were given honorable mention All-Ohio.

Based on regular season performances, the seven Falcons posted the following numbers this season.

VanHoose, a 5-9, 165-pound senior running back, gained 1,148 yards while averaging 10.1 yards per carry. He scored 17 touchdowns.

Zantene, a 6-3, 190-pound senior safety, had 45 tackles and three interceptions.

Trampler, a 5-11, 215-pound linebacker, was the SBAAC Defensive Player of the Year and had 62 tackles and seven sacks.

Trick, a 6-2, 245-pound junior lineman, paved the way for the Massie rushing attack that gained 3,005 yards in nine games and averaged 8.3 yards per carry.

Frank, a 6-0, 195-pound senior running back, rushed for 543 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching passes for 223 yards and another score; Schulz, a 6-1, 240-pound senior lineman, helped CM to another prolific season running the football; and Hale, a 6-4, 210-pound senior defensive end, had 27 tackles and was the top defensive lineman on the team.

Clinton-Massie's first team All-Ohio selections were, from left to right, Kody Zantene, Carson VanHoose, Colton Trampler, Owen Trick.

