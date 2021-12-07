Basketball Final: Williamsburg 66 Clinton-Massie 47

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Down five football players, Clinton-Massie fell to Williamsburg, unbeaten through three games, 66-47 in Massie’s season-opener at Brian Mudd Court Tuesday.

“It’s been a great high around here with all the football success. I thought we could keep that kind of winning, that championship feel around here,” Graves said referring to the school’s state championship win Friday. “My guys gave unbelievable effort. Out of the guys who dressed, six of them were playing their first varsity minutes ever. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.

“We all came to an agreement that we’re going to tip it off tonight and we’re rolling now. We prepared the best we could the past five weeks. We can’t use the excuse of football. I’m never going to use that excuse. That’s not me.”

Massie had it rolling early, scoring the first five points of the game. Williamsburg responded with 13 straight after that.

The Wildcats built a 10-point margin early in the second quarter, 19-9, but the Falcons scratched back to within 29-25 of Williamsburg midway through the period. However, the Wildcats ended the half with an 11-2 run to take a 40-27 cushion into the intermission.

Williamsburg led by as much as 62-37 before clearing the bench with 4:22 left in the contest.

“They had some big hosses in there. When you give up 21 rebounds in a game, you’re not going to stand a chance to win,” Graves said. “Defensively, we’ve got to finish possessions with rebounds. Offensively, we’ve got to take better care of the basketball. Their pressure got to us tonight in the fullcourt. We have to be patient offensively overall.”

Williamsburg’s Alex Ervin led all scorers with 16 points. Gabe Muterspaw led the Falcons with 10 points.

SUMMARY

December 7, 2021

@Brian Mudd Court

Williamsburg 66 Clinton-Massie 47

W^17^23^14^12^^66

CM^9^18^5^15^^47

(66) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-ft-tp) Whisman 6-0-14, Jones 2-0-5, Bogan 2-0-5, Ervin 7-2-16, Humphries 7-0-14, Lillie 1-2-4, Holden 0-0-0, Henize 0-0-0, Earley 0-4-4, Fuller 0-0-0, Dauwe 0-0-0, Canter 1-2-4. Total 26-10-66. 3-point goals: 4 (Whisman 2, Jones, Bogan). FTM-FTA 10-11, 91 percent.

(47) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Englehard 4-1-9, Dillion 1-0-2, Stulz 2-0-4, Jones 1-0-2, Muterspaw 4-1-10, Theetge 2-2-7, Ireland 2-0-4, Trout 0-3-3, Zimmerman 1-0-2, Williams 2-0-4. Total 19-7-47. 3-point goals: 2 (Theetge, Muterspaw). FTM-FTA 7-8, 88 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

