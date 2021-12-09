Borror 7th grade boys hold off Astros 23-20

LEES CREEK — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade basketball team evened its record at 2-2 with a 23-20 win over East Clinton Wednesday at the EC gym.

East Clinton led 14-8 at halftime. Coach Noah Cline said the young Hurricane came out more aggressive in the third period and with Holden Wulff scoring eight points the teams were tied again after three.

The game was tied at 20-20 when Colt Anderson scored two points with 40 seconds to play then Ben Angelica made a free throw with 10 seconds left to close out the scoring.

Wulff led Wilmington with nine points and dominated the boards, coach Cline said, along with Justin Scarberry who also had eight points.