EC girls unbeaten, Blan boys win close one

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton girls remained unbeaten and the Blanchester won another close one as the two schools met at Royal Z Lanes for SBAAC National Division competition.

The EC girls were easy winners, 2168 to 1366. East Clinton had a 189 baker game which was a new single game school record, coach Joe Davis said. The 2168 total also was a season-best score for EC.

“Each week we keep improving,” he said.

Natalie Anderson had a personal best 153 in the first game then followed with another PR of 183. The 336 total was a two-game career best for the EC bowler.

Tessa Bosier had a 204 game and 376 series to lead East Clinton while Josie Runk had 354, August Morgan 287 and Leanna Wallace 215.

East Clinton has a big match coming up Dec. 20 at Royal Z Lanes against Georgetown, who also is unbeaten on the season.

Blanchester was led by Kayla Lanham with a 243. Also, Maddie Pembleton had a 228, Katelyn Toles 187, Emily Wilson 164 and Gracie Kaehler 133.

East Clinton goes to 5-0 while Blanchester is 2-3.

On the boys side, Blanchester won it by just eight pins, 2319 to 2311. The Wildcats defeated the Astros by 24 pins in a match earlier this season.

“EC is playing in many close matches this year and the young team is improving and going to surprise some people as we go forward,” coach Dale Wallace said.

The Astros trailed by 49 pins after two team games then bowled well in the bakers with a 727 total, but came up short.

Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a 405 series while Ryan Brewer came in with 336 and Braxton McFaddin had a 315 series. Jacob Shelton bowled 290 and Brett Bandow had a 287.

Blanchester is 4-1 while East Clinton goes to 2-3.

For the Astros, Ricky Kempke had a 204 game and 363 series to lead East Clinton. Lukas Runk had a 360 and Denver Day bowled a 354. Brady Gaddis had a 294 series. Austin Alloy had a 131 game.