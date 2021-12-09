Hurricane wins county quad over Blanchester 42-40

BLANCHESTER — Wilmington won the final bout of the day by forfeit and earned the county championship Wednesday with a 42-40 win over Blanchester in the County Quad title match at the BHS gym.

Blanchester took a 40-36 lead when Dylan Short won by forfeit at 150 pounds but then the Wildcats forfeited the final match of the day to Gage Davis to give Wilmington the win.

In all seven of the 14 matches were forfeits.

Clinton-Massie defeated East Clinton 42-30 in the consolation match to take third place. As always, early season matches for the Falcons are skewed with the lack of football players on the team.

”I thought we learned a lot from this quad,” CM head coach Spencer Running said. “Wilmington has an impressive team and it’s clear that they are going to be one of the frontrunners in the SBAAC again this year. It hurt not having some of the football players but some of the younger wrestlers got some good experience tonight. We’re very excited moving forward.”

Kelly Tolliver, head coach of the champion Hurricane, said a couple of wrestlers stood out.

“Paul McKnight wrestled well even though he lost the Blan match,” Tolliver said. “Putting things together and better chain wrestling. Ty Stuckey at 106, good start, first varsity win. Technically sound.”

Tolliver noted his squad is battling through some injuries and a few wrestlers are still looking to reach their expected weight class, so the win here is especially sweet.

“And we’ll use this momentum for all it’s worth,” he said.

SUMMARY

December 8, 2021

County Quad

@Blanchester High School

Final: Wilmington 42 Blanchester 40

165: Thad Stuckey (w) pinned Carson Curless 0:23

175: Zane Panetta (b) pinned Brayden Smith 1:01

190: Michael Mulvihill (b) pinned Josh Snell 5:50

215: Cody Kidd (b) dec PJ McKnight 18-5

285: Brett Brooks (w) won by forfeit

106: Ty Stuckey (w) won by forfeit

113: Darius Stewart (w) won by forfeit

120: Hunter Smith (b) won by forfeit

126: Caleb Sears (b) won by forfeit

132: Carson Hibbs (w) pinned Kaleb Tabor 1:12

138: Thane McCoy (w) pinned Odin Taylor 0:26

144: Nick Musselman (b) pinned Alex Smith 4:26

150: Dylan Short (b) won by forfeit

157: Gage Davis (w) won by forfeit

–

Conso: Clinton-Massie 42 East Clinton 30

165: Cole Adams (cm) pinned Zach Vest

175: Double forfeit

190: Owen Roberts (ec) won by forfeit

215: Jade Griffith (ec) pinned Matt Fawley

285: Dalton Pontious (ec) won by forfeit

106: Cody Lisle (cm) won by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Gatlin Newkirk (cm) won by forfeit

126: Cole Moorman (cm) won by forfeit

132: Ethan Johnson (cm) pinned Christopher Rider

138: Colton Brockman (ec) pinned Matt Fawley

144: Brodie Green (cm) pinned Curtis Singleton

150: Cooper Rack (ec) pinned Tate Cole

157: Matt Martin (cm) pinned Michael Horn

–

1st Rd: Blanchester 47 East Clinton 18

157: Dylan Short (b) pinned Michael Horn 2:53

165: Carson Curless (b) dec Zach Vest 17-2

175: Zane Panetta (b) won by forfeit

190: Michael Mulvihill (b) pinned Owen Roberts 0:30

215: Cody Kidd (b) pinned Jade Griffith 0:51

285: Dalton Pontioius (ec) won by forfeit

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Hunter Smith (b) won by forfeit

126: Caleb Sears (b) won by forfeit

132: Kaleb Tabor (b) dec Christopher Rider 15-12

138: Colton Brockman (ec) Odin Taylor 1:51

144: Nick Musselman (b) dec Curtis Singleton 9-3

150: Cooper Rack (ec) won by forfeit

–

1st Rd: Wilmington 54 Clinton-Massie 21

157: Gage Davis (w) dec Matt Martin 6-3

165: Thad Stuckey (w) pinned Cole Adams

175: Brayden Smith (w) won by forfeit

190: Josh Snell (w) won by forfeit

215: PJ McKnight (w) pinned Matt Fawley

285: Brett Brooks (w) won by forfeit

106: Ty Stuckey (w) dec Cody Lisle 8-5

113: Darius Stewart (w) won by forfeit

120: Gatlin Newkirk (cm) pinned Hunter Smith

126: Kaylee Ramsey (cm) won by forfeit

132: Carson Hibbs (w) dec Cole Moorman 12-3

138: Thane McCoy (w) pinned Ethan Johnson

144: Brodie Green (cm) dec Alex Smith 15-12

150: Tate Cole (cm) won by forfeit

