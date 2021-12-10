Xavier hosts Cincinnati in annual Crosstown Shootout

Cincinnati (7-2) vs. Xavier (8-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David DeJulius and Cincinnati will take on Colby Jones and Xavier. The senior DeJulius is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games. Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Xavier’s Nate Johnson, Paul Scruggs and Adam Kunkel have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 26.2 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bearcats are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 54.5.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 14.8 percent of its possessions, the 21st-best mark in Division I. 21.7 percent of all Xavier possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Musketeers are ranked 302nd, nationally).

