BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton Junior High School wrestling team dropped a pair of matches Wednesday at the County Quad at the BHS gym.

The Astros lost to Blanchester 18-12 and to Wilmington 42-24.

Landon Brockman had two pins for the Astros at 116 pounds. Landen Kaun at 98 and Carson Jones at 150 had one pin each for East Clinton.

Also participating were Hudson Singer (one win, Chase Carpenter, Ben Cline, Darien Clouse and Bryce Wilson.