ROB eighth grade girls win twice this week

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Western Brown and East Clinton this week.

On Wednesday, the Hurricane posted a 38-14 win over the Astros with a stout defensive effort.

Brynn Conley led the way with 22 points while Samarra Crawford had six, Lauren Diels six, Keely Hensley two and Adrianna Eltzroth two.

On Monday, Wilmington was a 26-25 winner over their Brown County rival. Battling Covid issues and foul trouble, the team rallied around each other, coach Judah Jamiel said.

Conley paced the offense with 16 points while Crawford scored five and Diels chipped in three. Mia Hollingsworth had two points.

Jamiel said the team is making strides with its mental toughness.