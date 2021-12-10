Goshen tops Clinton-Massie in girls basketball

GOSHEN — With a big second quarter, Goshen defeated Clinton-Massie 76-37 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

The loss puts Massie at 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the conference.

Goshen improves to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play.

It was a tight game after one, with Goshen on top 16-12.

But the Warriors outscored the Falcons 21-7 in the second for a 38-19 halftime advantage. It kept building from there, Goshen led 62-33 after three quarters.

Alex Pence, one of 11 freshmen and sophomores on the CM roster, had 10 points to lead the Falcons. Five Warriors scored eight or more points.

SUMMARY

December 9, 2021

@Goshen High School

Goshen 76 Clinton-Massie 37

CM^12^7^14^4^^37

G^16^21^24^15^^76

(37) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Pence 3-1-3-10 S. Doyle 0-0-0-0 Roberts 1-0-1-3 Phipps 1-1-0-3 Riggers 0-0-0-0 Branham 2-1-2-7 Cartner 0-0-0-0 Redman 0-0-0-0 A. Doyle 1-0-5-7. TOTALS 11-4-11/19-37

(76) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Strunk 2-1-4-9 Shafer 6-0-2-14 Hampton 2-0-3-7 Hooper 4-1-2-11 Oehler 0-0-0-0 Geary 1-1-0-3 Mulvihill 5-0-2-12 Smiley 2-0-0-4 Myers 1-0-0-2 Thomas 0-0-0-0 Noland 3-0-0-6 Redmon 4-0-0-8. TOTALS 30-3-13/18-76