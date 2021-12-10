LEES CREEK — Scoring 35 of 41 points during one stretch, Georgetown rallied from a 13-point deficit Friday and defeated East Clinton 67-41 in SBAAC National Division boys basketball at the EC gym.

The Astros (3-2 overall, 0-2 in the National) led 15-2 in the opening period, connecting on 6 of its first 7 shots.

“We rebounded well, defended hard and got out and scored,” EC head coach Phil Shori said.

But then the defending National Division co-champions righted the ship and ran away from the Astros. The G-Men are 3-0 in the division.

Matej Jostak led East Clinton with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jared Smith scored seven points.

An omen of things to come was present on the first possession of the game for Georgetown. The G-Men missed three shots but grabbed three offensive rebounds.

They didn’t score on that series but had 25 offensive rebounds for the game and held a 47-15 rebounding edge.

With all five starters scoring, Landon Runyon leading the way with seven, East Clinton raced out to a 15-2 lead.

“We try to play fast because we realize in the half-court we’re not very good,” Shori said. “We did that but then our legs started to give out, fatigue set in.”

But the Astros ran out of gas and Georgetown took full advantage. The G-Men had a 12-0 run and two runs of 13-0. The first 12 points for Georgetown in the third period were scored on second-chance baskets.

“We made them miss their first shot then gave them three, four, five chances at it,” Shori lamented. “They struggled with our defensive scheme for a long time. Then we stopped rebounding with any authority.”

SUMMARY

December 10, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 67 East Clinton 41

G^12^17^23^15^^67

EC^19^2^4^16^^41

(67) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) C. Miles 6-0-0-12 Hayslip 2-1-0-5 Burrows 6-1-4-17 McGinnis 3-0-2-8 Kratzer 8-1-2-19 Jax Marks 0-0-0-0 Malott 1-1-0-3 Galley 0-0-0-0 Jas Marks 1-1-0-3 A. Miles 0-0-0-0 Klump 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-5-8-67

(41) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Curtis 1-1-0-3 J. Smith 3-1-0-7 Runyon 2-1-2-7 Jostak 6-2-3-17 Arnold 3-0-0-6 McClure 0-0-1-1 Williams 0-0-0-0 Bean 0-0-0-0 Crowe 0-0-0-0 Day 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-5-6-41

FIELD GOALS: Geo (27 for 67) Kratzer 8/10; EC (15 for 37) Jostak 6/11, Arnold 3/4 Smith 3/4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: Geo (5 for 23); EC (5 for 13)

FREE THROWS: Geo (8 for 13); EC (6 for 7) Jostak 3/3 Runyon 2/2

REBOUNDS: Geo-47 (Kratzer 11, McGinnis 6, Burrows 6, C. Miles 6); EC-15 (Jostak 3, Bean 3, Crowe 3, Smith 2, Runyon 2)

ASSISTS: Geo-9 (Jax Marks 3); EC-6 (Curtis 2, Smith 2, Jostak 2)

STEALS: Geo-8 (Malott 3); EC-3

BLOCKED SHOTS: Geo-1; EC-1

TURNOVERS: Geo-10; EC-18

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

