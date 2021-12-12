ROB 7th grade boys fall to Spartans

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 48-13 Saturday.

Wilmington played with just six kids, coach Noah Cline said.

Despite being down by 30 points at halftime, the Hurricane played with effort and pride in the second half, Cline added.

“Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and that’s not always easy to do,” he said. “Today was a tough but necessary life lesson. If they’re able to keep their head high, continue to focus on the next thing and continue give nothing but their best for themselves and their team, then that’s exactly what they’re going to do in their everyday life when they have that bump in the road.”

Justin Scarberry had five points for Wilmington while Ben Angelica added four and Brody Reynolds and Hayden Wulff had two points each. Colten Anderson played well defensively for Wilmington. Jacob Scott made smart decisions with the basketball and displayed a positive attitude.