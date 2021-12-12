EC swimmers third behind Massie, Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The East Clinton swim teams finished third Friday in a meet against Hillsboro and Clinton-Massie at the Highland County YMCA.

The EC girls were narrowly edged out of second place by Hillsboro, 48 to 43.

For the EC boys, Elyon Hackmann won the 100 backstroke and placed third in the 200 free. The boys 200 free relay was a runnerup.

On the girls side, Savannah Tolle won the 100 butterfly and finished third in the 100 breaststroke. Kaylyn Deaton was second in the 100 breast and Kenton Deaton was third in the 200 free. EC’s 400 free relay team finished second.

December 10, 2021

@Highland County YMCA, Hillsboro

Boys Results

Team: Clinton-Massie 71 Hillsboro 67 East Clinton 24

200 FREE: Elyon Hackmann 2:43.62 (3rd), Teddy Murphy 4:17.25

50 FREE: Jacob George 37.53, Bo Frye 40.12, Dakota Pierson 41.02

100 FREE: Tanner Fooce 1:20.06, George 1:27.08

200 FREE RELAY: Pierson, Frye, George, Fooce 2:30.01 (2nd)

100 BACK: Hackmann, 1:23.62,

400 FREE RELAY: Hackmann, Pierson, Frye, Murphy 6:16.56 (3rd)

Girls Results

Team: Clinton-Massie 88 Hillsboro 48 East Clinton 43

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Emmy Chambliss (Back), Kaylyn Deaton (Breast), Savannah Tolle (Fly), Molly Seabaugh (Free) 2:52

200 FREE: Kenton Deaton 3:03.40 (3rd), Carah Anteck 4:08.52

50 FREE: Seabaugh 37.21 (4th), Melanie Harner 45.38, Anteck 47.47,

100 FLY: Tolle 1:34.16 (1st)

100 FREE: Seabaugh 1:31.59 (5th)

200 FREE RELAY: Kenton Deaton, Kaylyn Deaton, Anteck, Seabaugh 2:35.32 (3rd)

100 BACK: Kenton Deaton 1:43.83 (4th), Chambliss 1:47.40, Harner 2:01.03

100 BREAST: Kaylyn Deaton 1:50.84 (2nd), Tolle 1:53.49 (3rd)

400 FREE RELAY: Tolle, Harner, Chambliss, Kenton Deaton 6:12.53 (2nd)