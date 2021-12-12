Heidelberg holds on for 62-52 win over WC women

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start on Saturday as Heidelberg University handed the Fightin’ Quakers a 62-52 Ohio Athletic Conference loss.

Wilmington opened the with game with a Zahrya Bailey steal and Kenzie Campbell layup, but that would turn out to be the visitors’ only lead of the game as turnovers on the next five possessions followed. The Student Princes scored points on nine of their next 11 possessions and looked to take a double-digit lead (23-13) into the second quarter, but two Cassidy Lovett baskets including one off of a steal made the score 23-17 after 10 minutes.

The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game, however, as Heidelberg doubled up Wilmington 15-7 and led 38-24 at halftime.

The third quarter started similarly to the first as Kennedy Lewis opened the period with a basket, but consecutive threes from Lily Sweeney forced a Wilmington timeout trailing 44-28, a deficit that proved to be the largest of the game. The Quakers answered with a 9-0 run over a five-minute span capped by an Emma Wright layup to make the score 44-37, but Heidelberg ended the 10-minute sessions with three consecutive baskets.

The hosts pushed the lead back to 14 (55-41) with 4:31 to play. Wilmington would get as close as five points (57-52) in the final minute, but could get no closer as Heidelberg hung on for the conference victory. Both teams shot between 35-40 percent from the field and under 25 percent from distance. The Student Princes had an advantage in both made free throws (16-6) and rebounding (46-31).

Bailey Walter finished with 16 points and 10 boards for the double-double for the Student Princes while Lily Sweeney’s four triples gave her a dozen points as the other Heidelberg individual to notch double figures in scoring.

Bailey was the lone Quaker to score in double figures with a 16-point afternoon. Campbell finished with nine points and a team-best six boards while Lewis and Haley Cook combined to dish out seven assists.

Wilmington (4-5, 1-3 OAC) has an 18-day break over the holidays. The Quakers return to action at the Hoops for Hope Classic hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University on Dec. 28-29.