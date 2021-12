HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team finished second Saturday in the Ironclad Baker tournament at Highland Lanes.

Wilmington was first after the first eight games with 1,320.

The Lady Hurricane then topped Georgetown in the best of three matchplay.

But lost to Hillsboro in the final match of the day.

Wilmington’s best game was 226. WHS had games of 137 and 122 in the finale.