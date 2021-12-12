EC swimmers runnersup in Saturday meet

HILLSBORO — East Clinton was second in both the boys and girls swim meets Saturday at the Highland County YMCA.

In the boys meet, Hillsboro was first with 84 points while East Clinton had 43 and Circleville had 20. Shane Lynch was first in the 200 IM while Tanner Fooce was second in the 200 free.

In the girls meet, Hillsboro topped the field with 96 points, followed by East Clinton with 37 and Circleville with 14. Westfall did not score. Molly Seabaugh was first in the 200 free while Kaylyn Deaton was runnerup in the 100 breaststroke. The EC 400 free relay team won their race.

SUMMARY

December 11, 2021

East Clinton High Swim Results

@Highland County YMCA, Hillsboro

Boys Results

Team: Hillsboro 84, East Clinton 43, Circleville 20

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Elyon Hackmann (Back), Teddy Murphy (Breaststroke), Shane Lynch (Fly), Bo Frye (Free) 2:38:38 (2nd place)

200 FREE: Tanner Fooce 3:03.14 (2nd)

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Lynch 3:23.76 (1st)

50 FREE: Hackmann 30.08 (4th), Dakota Pierson 42.95 (5th), Bo Frye 41.43

100 FREE: Hackmann 1:10.71 (3rd), Murphy 1:49.00 (5th), Frye 1:34.82,

200 FREE RELAY: Lynch, Fooce, Pierson, Hackmann 2:2:17.09 (2nd)

100 BACK: Lynch 1:51.32 (3rd), Pierson 2:08.39

400 FREE RELAY: Murphy, Fooce, Frye, Pierson 6:31.28 (2nd)

–

Girls Results

Team: Hillsboro 96, East Clinton 37, Circleville 14, Westfall 0

200 FREE: Molly Seabaugh 3:15.65 (1st)

50 FREE: Emmy Chambliss 36.93 (5th), Kaylyn Deaton 38.21, Brooklynn Hamilton 42.37, Jade Campbell 51.76

100 FREE: Seabaugh 1:28.63 (3rd), Melanie Harner 1:40.70, Carah Anteck 1:41.46

200 FREE RELAY: Seabaugh, Ka. Deaton, Harner, Hamilton 2:41.95 (3rd)

100 BACK: Ke. Deaton 1:40.03 (4th), Chambliss 1:46.69 (6), Anteck 1:52.83, Harner 2:00.28, Campbell 2:15.69

100 BREAST: Ka. Deaton 1:50.43 (2nd), Hamilton 1:56.81

400 FREE RELAY: Ke. Deaton, Chambliss, Seabaugh, Anteck 6:10.31 (1st)