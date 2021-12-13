McCoy, Stuckey push Hurricane to third place at Edgewood

TRENTON — With two weight class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestlers finished third Saturday at the Edgewood Invitational.

Thane McCoy finished on top at 138 pounds while Thad Stuckey was the winner of the 165-pound class.

Brett Brooks was runnerup at 285 and Carson Hibbs finished second at 132 pounds.

WHS had Mythias Stuckey was a fourth-place finisher at 106 pounds.

McCoy was the No. 2 seed at 138 and won four matches en route to the title bout. He had decisions of 17-1 and 8-0 with pins in 1:50 and 3:18.

In the finale, he faced No. 1 seed Clayton Shaddix of Great Crossing. The WHS junior came out on top of the freshman by a 9-2 score.

Stuckey was the No. 3 seed at 165 pounds. He defeated the No. 6 seed (1:15 pin) and No. 2 seed (11-5) before facing Jaden King of Celina. King was the No. 4 seed who defeated No. 1 seed Dylan Starnes of Brookville in the semifinals, 7-5.

Stuckey and King had a tough match with the WHS junior finishing on top 9-4.

Hibbs, the No. 1 seed, was pinned by No. 2 seed Landon Engle of Celina in 1:44 in the 132 championship match.

Brooks was the No. 2 seed and lost to the No. 1 seed, Radical Rothermel of Edgewood in 2:30 in the title contest.