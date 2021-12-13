CMMS second at Batavia; BHS 7th, EC 14th

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie finished second Saturday in the Batavia Junior High School Invitational wrestling tournament.

The Falcons had 165 points while Lakota East won the tournament with 239.5 points.

Blanchester finished seventh and East Clinton was 14th.

For Clinton-Massie, Connor Musser was first at 92 pounds, Evan Jett was third at 98 pounds, Dillon Mounce was second at 122 pounds, Jackson Doyle was first at 128 pounds, Peyton Warren was third at 134 pounds, Jay Shivener was third at 205 pounds.

For Blanchester, Laylla Sears was second at 80 pounds, Corbin Williams was fourth at 92 pounds, Logan Lewis was third at 150 pounds, Eli Holley was second at 205 pounds.

For East Clinton, Landon Brockman was fourth at 116 pounds, Carson Jones was fourth at 150 pounds.