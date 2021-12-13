Spartans up big early, hold on for 60-48 win over Falcons

WAYNESVILLE — Clinton-Massie dug itself an early hole and never were able to get out Saturday night, losing to neighboring rival Waynesville 60-48.

Massie is 0-2 on the season. Waynesville goes to 4-2, after dropping its season opener to Cedarville on Nov. 26.

Carter Euton and Owen Trick scored 11 points each while Alex Jones drained a trio of three-pointers en route to 10 points.

Euton and Blake Ireland grabbed four rebounds each while Ireland had four steals.

Issac Elliot had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Spartans, who were 18 for 32 from the field. They also made 18 of 23 free throw attempts.

The Falcons, playing their first game with the school’s football players in the lineup, fell behind 15-6 in the first quarter.

It didn’t get any better in the second as Massie fell behind 34-17 at halftime.

The Falcons chipped away at the difference in the third but still trailed 44-32 after three.

SUMMARY

December 11, 2021

@Waynesville High School

Waynesville 60 Clinton-Massie 48

CM^6^11^15^16^^48

W^15^19^10^16^^60

(48) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Engelhard 0-0-0-0 Euton 3-0-5-11 Ireland 3-2-0-8 Stulz 0-0-0-0 Zantene 2-0-1-5 Jones 3-3-1-10 Russell 0-0-0-0 Theetge 0-0-0-0 Trick 3-1-4-11 Trout 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 15-7-11-48

(60) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Berry 0-0-0-0 Buck 0-0-0-0 Christensen 1-1-3-6 Elliot 4-0-7-15 Hatmaker 2-0-1-5 Mitchell 4-3-1-12 Morris 1-1-2-5 Potter 2-0-0-4 Sizer 1-0-2-4 Stahler 3-1-2-9 TOTALS 18-6-18-60

FIELD GOALS: CM 15-41 (Jones 3-5 Trick 3-5); WAY 18-32 (Elliot 4-5)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 7-16 (Jones 3-4); WAY 6-12 (Mitchell 3-6)

FREE THROWS: CM 11-17 (Trick 4-4 Euton 5-6); WAY 18-23 (Elliot 7-9)

REBOUNDS: CM-17 (Euton 4 Ireland 4 Trick 3 Zantene 2); WAY-24 (Elliot 6)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Theetge 2 Zantene 2); WAY-13 (Elliot 3 Mitchell 3)

STEALS: CM-9 (Ireland 4 Euton 2 Zantene 2); WAY-6 (Berry 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0; WAY-6 (Stahler 4)

TURNOVERS: CM-16; WAY-15