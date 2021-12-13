Tackett, Wright lead WHS bowlers to wins

GOSHEN — Led by Haylee Wright, the Wilmington girls bowling team remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division action with a win over Goshen Monday at Eastgate Lanes.

The Wilmington boys also were winner, 2363 to 1632.

Jayden Tackett posted the high school of the day with games of 275 and 223. Goshen’s Ryan Abeling bowled well but his 478 series trailed Tackett’s 498.

The WHS boys are 4-1 in league play while Goshen is now 1-3.

Wright had games f 200 and 212 for a 412 series to lead WHS to yet another win.

The Lady Hurricane are 5-0 while Goshen is 1-3.

Kylie Fisher had a single game of 235.

SUMMARY

December 13, 2021

@Eastgate Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 2363, Goshen 1632

WHS: 827, 899; bakers 169, 131, 146, 191

Haylee Wright 200, 212; Kala Hatfield 104, 183; Lexus Reiley 146, 171; Tori Piatt 142, 173; Kylie Fisher 235

GHS: Heather 65, 111; Tori 151, 139; Isabella 97, 78; Cordelia 113, 83; Rachael 215, 127

–

Boys Results

Wilmington 2720, Goshen 2555

WHS: 1029, 907; bakers 218, 172, 136, 258

Jayden Tackett 275, 223; Landon Mellinger 153; Lucas Neff 223, 177; Hunter Gallion 179; Dominick Walters 172; Logan Smith 206; sub 180, 148

GHS: 945, 924; bakers 165, 172, 166, 183

Conner Hillental 167, 219; Braylon Stamper 156, 141; Steven Backstedt 220, 172; Michael Douglas 159, Ryan Abeling 243, 235