Massie girls dump Miami Valley 52-22

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 16-1 second quarter propelled Clinton-Massie to a 52-22 win over Miami Valley Christian Academy Monday at Brian Mudd Court.

“Everyone contributed and played well,” CM head coach Hilma Crawford said.

The CM coach noted the defensive play of Ashley Doyle, who played against 6-5 Melody Arnett.

“Ashley played very well guarding her on the block,” Crawford said.

Arnett came in to the game averaging 20 points and 25 rebounds a game, Crawford said. She finished with 10.

Arnett started fast, though, scoring six points in the first quarter. But Massie had plenty of firepower in this one.

Maddie Phipps had six points and Hannah Bowman added five as the Falcons (2-5 on the year) went up 14-6. The Massie lead went to 30-7 at halftime as Bowman scored six in the second.

Hope Roberts helped put the game on ice with an eight-point third period as Massie pushed its advantage to 44-12.

Phipps totaled 15 points, Roberts 14 and Bowman 13 as Clinton-Massie had a well-rounded attack.

SUMMARY

December 13, 2021

@Brian Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 52 Miami Valley Christian Academy 22

MV^6^1^5^10^^22

CM^14^16^14^6^^52

(22) MIAMI VALLEY CHRISTIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Grosjean 0-0-0-2 M. Moser 0-0-0-2 L. Moser 1-0-0-2 Arnett 5-0-0-10 Rosen 2-0-1-5 Wagner 0-0-0-0 Ventura 0-0-0-1 TOTALS 8-0-6/15-22

(52) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 1-0-0-2 Pence 0-0-1-1 S. Doyle 1-0-0-2 Roberts 7-0-0-14 Hillman 0-0-0-0 Phipps 7-1-0-15 Bowman 5-1-2-13 Riggers 0-0-0-0 Branham 0-0-1-1 Cartner 0-0-0-0 Redman 1-0-0-2 A. Doyle 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 22-2-6/12-52