Murphy Law: Katie hits game-winner in final seconds

WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy’s three-pointer in the waning seconds of overtime Monday lifted Wilmington to a 55-53 win over Miami Trace Monday in non-league girls basketball action at Fred Summers Court.

Murphy took a pass from teammate Elle Martin, who was double-teamed in the low post. Murphy, who had 17 points on the night, calmly drained the game-winner with 12 seconds to play.

Martin finished with a career-best 17 points, to go along with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Murphy and Caroline Diels both grabbed eight rebounds. Taylor Noszka also dished out three assists.

The win pushes Wilmington’s record 3-2. Miami Trace falls to 2-7.

“Solid team win,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “Great effort by all the girls.”

Hillery Jacobs led Miami Trace with 14 points. Hillary McCoy scored 13 points.

Playing without their leader floor Sophie Huffman, Wilmington got off to a slow start, trailing 11-4 after one period. Jacobs hit a pair of three-pointers for the Panthers in the opening frame.

WHS rallied in the second quarter to make it a 22-20 Trace lead at halftime. Madison Schuster had five points in the second with Martin netting four and KeAsia Robinson adding four.

Wilmington broke things open in the third, outscoring their Fayette County rival 19-9 in the quarter. Martin continued to carry the load with eight points

The Panthers battled back in the final quarter and sent the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Martin went 4-for-4 from the free throw line while Murphy scored five points, including the winning shot.

Martin and Murphy combined to go 10 for 12 at the line. The rest of the team was just 1 for 8.

SUMMARY

December 13, 2021

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 55, Miami Trace 53

MT^11^11^9^15^7^^53

W^4^16^19^7^9^^55

(53) MIAMI TRACE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pfeifer 3-0-2-8 McCoy 4-3-2-13 Stewart 1-0-0-2 Aleshire 5-0-0-10 Pavey 0-0-0-0 Payton 0-0-0-0 Workman 0-0-0-0 Lovette 3-0-0-6 Jacobs 5-3-1-14 TOTALS 21-6-5/6-53

(55) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schuster 3-1-1-8 Robinson 2-0-0-4 Noszka 3-1-0-7 Diels 1-0-0-2 Martin 4-3-6-17 Murphy 6-1-4-17 TOTALS 19-6-11/20-55

REBOUNDS: WIL-Murphy 8 Diels 8 Schuster 4 Martin 3 Robinson 3 Noszka 2

ASSISTS: WIL-Martin 3 Noszka 3 Diels 2 Murphy 1

STEALS: WIL-Martin 3 Schuster 1

