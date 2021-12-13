Waynesville too much for Blanchester girls 63-26

WAYNESVILLE — The Blanchester girls basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 63-26 Monday in a non-league game at the WHS gym.

Kaylee Coyle led Blanchester with eight points. Torie Potts and Daelyn Staehling had four points each. Ainsley Whitaker and Emma Winemiller finished with three points each. Maddie Tipton and Jasmin Ambrocio had two points each.

Blanchester is 3-4 on the year. Waynesville is 7-1.

“We just got outplayed; they are a good team,” Blanchester head coach Pete Jackson said. “We have a couple more non-league games before we play another league game so we are going to put in some work and get back on track.”

Jackson lamented his team’s turnovers saying, “When you turn the ball over like we did, it’s hard to play with anyone.”