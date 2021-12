The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball defeated Hamersville 36-32 Monday night.

Blanchester, 2-2 on the year, was led by Cohen Neff, who scored 17 points.

Seventh grader Brayden Behymer played a huge, high energy role to help get the win, coach Dade Coyle said. Behymer finished with eight points.

Ian Hopkins, another seventh grader, scored six points while Caleb Johnson had three and Carson Wyss scored two points.