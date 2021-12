The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 48-16 Monday night.

The Spartans led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter. it was 26-6 at halftime and 36-12 after three quarters.

Kylee Hamm led the young Ladycats with nine points. Abbi Irwin scored seven, playing her best game of the season as the top rebounder and floor leader, coach Bob Reveal said.