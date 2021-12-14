BHS drops pair to G-Men after sweeping WHS

The Blanchester boys and girls bowling team dropped a pair of matches Tuesday to Georgetown at Community Lanes.

On Monday, Blanchester won two matches against Williamsburg at Royal Z Lanes.

The Blan boys came out on top 2275 to 2164. Bryan Brewer led with 425 with Ryan Brewer close behind with 417. Dakota Abney had 271, Jacob Shelton 263. Braxton McFaddin had a 115 game and Brett Bandow posted a 113 game.

For the girls against WHS, Blan had 1351 to win by default.

Maddie Pembleton had 251 with Katelyn Toles next in line with 207. Kayla Lanham had 201 and Emily Wilson had 175. Gracie Kaehler had a 170.

Against Georgetown, the BHS boys lost 2582 to 2244. Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a strong 446 series while Ryan Brewer followed with 369. McFaddin had a 334 set, Abney had 254 and Shelton 251.

Blanchester is 5-2 on the season.

On the girls side against Georgetown, Blanchester lost by a score of 2336 to 1527.

Pembleton had a 244 series to lead Blanchester while Wilson had 235, Lanham 228, Toles 185 and Kaehler 142.

The Ladycats are 3-4 on the season.