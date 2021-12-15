WHS boys go to 5-1 with win over Massie

WILMINGTON — With two bowlers over 440, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team defeated Clinton-Massie 2788 to 2688 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes in SBAAC American Division competition.

Hunter Gallion led the Hurricane with a 449 series with Lucas Neff right behind at 444.

Tyler Keck of Clinton-Massie led all bowlers with a 470 series, scoring 236 and 234.

Wilmington is 5-1 in the American Division while Clinton-Massie drops to 2-2.

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2788, Clinton-Massie 2688

WHS: 1052, 999 (bakers) 173, 202, 193, 169

Jayden Tackett 169, 257; Isaac Pletcher 211, 150; Lucas Neff 222, 222; Hunter Gallion 234, 215, Dominick Walters 216, 155

CMHS: 942, 985 (bakers) 184, 247, 161, 179

Tyler Keck 236, 234; Braden Adams 177; Cole Johnston 203, 192; Gavan Hunter 192, 177; Brandon Moritz 195; Bryant Pinkerton 162; Sub 149