Wrestling Final: Hurricane wins two

WILMINGTON — With far too many forfeits, Wilmington wrestlers had no trouble Wednesday night with Turpin and Winton Woods at Fred Summers Court.

After Turpin faced Winton Woods in the opening match, the Hurricane gained the measure of Turpin 74-0 in a match that featured seven forfeits.

Wilmington then defeated Winton Woods 76-6 with five forfeits going the way of the Hurricane.

Alex Smith at 144, Caydn Denniston at 150, Thad Stuckey at 165, Brayden Smith at 175 and Brett Brooks at 285 were the only Hurricane to wrestle two matches and win both.

SUMMARY

December 15, 2021

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 74 Turpin 0

106: Ty Stuckey won by forfeit

113: Darius Stewart won by forfeit

120: Ethan Bates won by forfeit

126: Matthius Brausch won by forfeit

132: Carson Hibbs won by forfeit

138: Double forfeit

144: Alex Smith pinned Linkyun Schardt 1:40

150: Caydn Denniston pinned Max Noe 0:36

157: Oryan Keith pinned Ian Roberts 0:41

165: Thad Stuckey pinned Andrew Aquilia 2:44

175: Brayden Smith decisioned Gavin Papes 12-1

190: Josh Snell decisioned Ryder Merrick 18-4

215: Paul McKnight won by forfeit

285: Brett Brooks pinned Darik Lindh 0:29

–

Wilmington 76 Winton Woods 6

106: Ty Stuckey pinned Derek Jones 1:19

113: Darius Stewart won by forfeit

120: Ethan Bates won by forfeit

126: Matthias Brausch was pinned by Kaeliseyirum Usuani 1:15

132: Carson Hibbs pinned Jared McKenzie 0:46

138: Thane McCoy won by forfeit

144: Alex Smith pinned Avian Wolfork 1:56

150: Caydn Denniston pinned Will West 0:16

157: Oryan Keith won by forfeit

165: Thad Stuckey pinned Sahkai Talley 2:30

175: Brayden Smith pinned Tavon Simonds 3:52

190: Josh Snell won by forfeit

215: Paul McKnight pinned Marcus Johnson 4:47

285: Brett Brooks decisioned David Vargas 8-0

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_DSC08145.jpg

News Journal

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports