EC girls stay unbeaten, face unbeaten GHS Monday

WILMINGTON — With a 310-pin win, the East Clinton girls kept its unbeaten SBAAC National Division record intact Wednesday against Felicity at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Astros were 1752 to 1442 winners. The triumph sets up a battle of National Division unbeatens on Monday at Royal Z Lanes when Georgetown visits Wilmington.

For the boys, it was an easy day with a 2130 to 1167 win. EC had 848 and 881 in team competition then posted a 505 baker set.

Ricky Kempke led the way with a personal best 451 series, which included a personal best 240 game.

Lukas Runk also posted a pair of PRs, a 410 series and 238 game.

Brady Gaddis had a pair of 152 games and Denver Day had a 284 series.

As a team, the Astros 848 second game was a season best.

On the girls side, August Morgan had a 312 and Tessa Bosier followed with a 311.

Josie Runk had a 256 series with Natalie Anderson 231 and LeAnna Wallace 228.