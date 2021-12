The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Felicity 41-38 in overtime Wednesday.

Blanchester, 3-2 on the year, put together a total team effort, coach Dade Coyle said.

Seth Behymer led Blanchester with 12 points while Ayden Basham and Carson Wyss scored seven points each.

Conley Pembleton scored four points and Caleb Mobley had two. Casey Gilbert put through a free throw for the young Wildcats.